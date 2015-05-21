© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Samsung ends TV production in Thailand

South Korean tech-giant Samsung has stopped its production of TVs in Thailand in a move to streamline its global manufacturing footprint.

The company announced last year that it would invest some USD 560 million to construct a consumer appliances complex in Vietman, which would mainly manufacture TVs. The Vietnamese venture is part of the company's efforts to boost its output across different segments – including smartphones and displays – in the lower-cost country, according to a Reuters report.



However, when contacted by Reuters, a Samsung spokesperson did not say if the Korean company would move its Thailand TV production to Vietnam.