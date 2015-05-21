© parcelhome

Nifty solution to solve parcel delivery problems

Not being able to stay at home to receive and sign off on your delivery, instead having to go to a pick up spot several miles away – I know, it's a real pain. Sure it might be one of those first world problems, but its still a problem.

Concerns about delivery and complex returns from home are key reasons for consumers to avoid online purchases. As a response, start-up company ParcelHome has developed a new system for Belgian parcel delivery services to solve both problems at once. The company developed a package delivery system for the home – a smart letterbox – which both the couriers and the consumers can open using a smartphone app.



The company has run a trial with the system in the Mechelen area (Belgium). The smart letterbox is the result of 18 months of research and development and is covered by multiple patents.



Luc van Bosstraeten, parcelhome.com’s GM for Benelux explains. “It is as simple to use as your letterbox, but it contains breakthrough technology. You can use the system to allow package carriers and even local shops – like your baker – to deliver their products at home. The only thing the baker needs is the Parcelhome app. The system is totally secure and works with dynamic codes comparable to the codes used in online banking. The built-in scale issues a receipt, and the system can receive multiple packages from different carriers. As soon as a package is placed in the ParcelHome unit, the addressee is notified.”



PCB manufacturer Eurocircuits has been supporting the project, both in terms of knowledge and PCB supply. The Belgian company have also provided a few tips and tricks when it comes to more down to earth aspects of the project. After all, when sending more than 50'000 parcels each year, you end up with a rather impressive knowledge base when it comes to that too.



So in short this means that customers know exactly when a package has arrived or has been picked up and what each carrier has done. It also allows for the customer to send and return packages so there is no need to go to the post office. The ParcelHome unit calculates the delivery fee and franks the package, a carrier then comes and picks it up.