DEK France appoints new<br>Operations Manager

Pascal Puis has been appointed to the position of DEK France Operations Manager, a role which will see him charged with responsibility for the management of Process Support Products in this region.

Reporting to DEK France General Manager, Patrick Perochaud, Puis' new role will see him focus on the PSP division, managing laser-cut stencil production, tooling, consumables and PumpPrint™. Following his appointment, Puis' first task as Operations Manager was to manage the Technology Day held at DEK's French offices in Lyon. Held over 16th-17th March, the day was heralded a success, attracting over 40 design customers from the local area and beyond. Visitors were given the opportunity to tour the factory, witness technology demonstrations and discuss any process issues with DEK representatives.



“Technology days such as this are an important part of my new role, and an aspect of the job that I am keen to develop,” explains new Operations Manager, Puis. “I welcome this opportunity to build on the existing strength of DEK's PSP products in France. Our involvement in customer-facing activity will highlight the synergy working throughout DEK, not just locally, but also on a wider basis, throughout Europe and indeed, worldwide. DEK is in the unique position of being able to deliver complete process solutions, working alongside our customers as a partner rather than a supplier. I am confident that I will be able to develop this in my new capacity as Operations Manager.”



Puis has built up a wealth of experience in stencil design at DEK, joining the company in 1998. Prior to his role as Operations Manager, Puis' career experience included working as a laser operator at GST on one of the first lasers installed in France for stencil technologies. Before assuming his current role and incorporating tooling, consumables and PumpPrint into his job focus, Puis held the position of Production Manager for Stencils at DEK France.



“I am confident that Pascal's appointment as Operations Manager will be extremely beneficial for DEK's PSP operations, both in France and throughout Southern Europe,” comments Perochaud. “His experience at DEK, his understanding of the internal organisation and his vision for its future, will uphold our renowned standards of quality, reliability and technology leadership throughout the electronics industry in France and beyond.”

