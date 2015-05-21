© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ZF completes acquisition of TRW Automotive

ZF Friedrichshafen AG and TRW Automotive Holdings have completed the transaction under which ZF has acquired TRW.

TRW will be incorporated into ZF as a new division called Active & Passive Safety Technology. The combined company operates under the name ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



“Today marks the day we combine the strengths of ZF and TRW into a worldwide leading systems supplier in the automotive sector,” said Stefan Sommer, ZF’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are all very excited about our plans for the future, with the combination allowing us to capitalize on strategic opportunities and create near- and long-term sustainable value for our customers and employees.”



“The combined company is a powerhouse of automotive technologies, ranging from driver assistance and occupant safety systems, to drivelines and transmissions, and braking and steering systems,” said John C. Plant, President and CEO of TRW. “This unique combination of advanced technologies comprehensively addresses the growing, industry-wide trends of safety, fuel efficiency and autonomous driving.”



On September 15, 2014, ZF and TRW signed a Merger Agreement for the acquisition of TRW by ZF. This agreement was subject to a number of closing conditions, all of which have now been met, including the approval by TRW stockholders and antitrust clearances in various countries and regions such as the U.S., China, and the EU.



“With pro forma sales exceeding EUR 30 billion and more than 130'000 employees, the combined company is a top three global automotive supplier,” continued Sommer.