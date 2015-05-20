© andreypopov dreamstime.com

PartnerTech to provide manufacturing for Airocide industrial product line

PartnerTech Inc, a subsidiary of Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech AB, has established a 'Made in America' partnership with Akida Holdings LLC, providing manufacturing for the Airocide industrial product line.

The newly formed partnership with Akida Holdings will alleviate cumbersome supply chain logistics, delays in customer response and overall time and effort expended in overseeing quality control elements for their air purification product line designed for commercial use.



Airocide is an air purification system that completely destroys airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, viruses, volatile organic compounds and odors. The NASA funded technology is used by the produce industry, the floral industry, hospitals, and is expanding rapidly within the wine industry.



As demand for Airocide has expanded around the world, Akida Holdings began looking for an experienced manufacturing partner in the US that could provide the engineering, process, product and manufacturing support needed. And the decision landed on PartnerTech.



David Kight, COO of Akida Holdings, states, “Finding a US partnership for manufacturing was very important to us. With increasing demand around the world, and particularly from the US wine industry, manufacturing in the US made sense from many perspectives– responsiveness, product quality and ease in managing the supply chain.”



“PartnerTech provided all of the key criteria for engineering and manufacturing expertise and impressed us early on with their collaborative approach. The combined expertise from different disciplines ensures a high level of quality and provided an unanticipated benefit in the significant reduction of energy and effort on our side as we have such confidence in the PartnerTech process for quality.”