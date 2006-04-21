Kitron see profit coming

Norway's largest EMS-provider, Kitron's earnings for first quarter 2006 will be considerably higher than for the same period last year, and also higher than the expectations of the analysts.

The high earnings are due to a significantly higher turnover than in the same period of last year, as well as lower operating costs. Kitron will present their figures for the first quarter on Thursday, 11 May at 08:30 at the Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway.

