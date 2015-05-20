© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

DynCorp selected to support $1.1 billion TACOM contract

The US Army Contracting Command has chosen DynCorp International (DI) as a prime contractor eligible to compete for task orders under the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) strategic service solutions equipment related services contract.

"DI has supported U.S. Army equipment for several decades,” said Randy Bockenstedt, DynCorp International senior vice president, DynLogistics. “We look forward to continuing to provide these services and strengthening our relationship with this customer.”



Task orders under this program include services related to maintenance, repair and overhaul, equipment modification, installation of equipment and technical representative services to keep machines, systems and vehicles functioning or in working order.



DI is one of 20 awardees on the awarded indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract which has an eight-year period of performance, and a total potential value of USD 1.1 billion.