© bae systems

BAE Systems wins 40 Mk4 naval gun contract for Brazil

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to produce and deliver five Bofors 40 Mk4 Naval Guns for the Brazilian Navy’s 500T “Macae” Class Patrol Vessels.

The 40 Mk4 gun is the latest naval version of the Bofors 40mm Gun that is used by many Navies and Coast Guards.



“The versatility of our new 40mm Naval Gun and Ammunition System is attractive to customers around the world,” said Lena Gillström, managing director of Weapon Systems, Sweden at BAE Systems. “This award illustrates our strong position as a leading naval gun provider in the Americas.”



Series production for the guns starts immediately with deliveries beginning in 2016 and continuing through 2018. A portion of the manufacturing of parts, subsystems, as well as final assembly and test will take place in Brazil through BAE Systems’ new and long-term partners. The company recently teamed with Ares Aeroespacial e Defensa S.A. of Rio de Janeiro for manufacturing, assembly, and installation, as well as after-sales activities for the 40 Mk4 guns.



“This local production for the naval guns illustrates our commitment to establishing mutually beneficial partnerships with Brazilian industry,” said Llyr Jones, vice president for Latin America and Canada at BAE Systems. “We’re applying similar principles with our other Brazilian programs.”