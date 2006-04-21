PCB | April 21, 2006
Rogers settles patent<br>infringement case against Isola
Rogers Corporation, a manufacturer of specialty materials, announced today that it has settled its patent infringement claims against Isola USA Corp., Isola Laminate Systems Corp. and Isola AG.
Rogers alleged that the Isola Defendants were infringing two of Rogers' patents, United States Patent Nos. 5,571,609 and 5,972,811 by selling a product known as IS640. Both patents cover certain circuit board laminate products comprised of cross-linked polybutadiene or polyisoprene, woven fabric and a wide range of fillers. In particular, Rogers' RO4000® high frequency circuit laminates are made in accordance with these patents, and are used in a variety of applications, including satellite television, cellular phone infrastructure, and high speed digital. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Rogers remains the only entity entitled to manufacture, use, sell, offer to sell or import products falling within the scope either the '609 or the '811 Patents, including products that have fillers falling within the claimed ranges. Rogers believes that the presence of these fillers results in superior products with enhanced and improved dielectric, thermal expansion and manufacturing properties. These fillers are absent in Isola's reformulated IS640 product. Rogers remains confident that its exclusive rights to practice these patents, and to produce the superior products resulting from the patents, will allow it to maintain its position as the market leader in the field.
