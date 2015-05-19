© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Yamaha Motor IM incorporates Hitachi High Tech Group

Since April 2015, Yamaha Motor IM Europe incorporated the Hitachi Sigma Mounter Platform into the Yamaha portfolio of SMT Mounters, Printers, Dispensers, Hybrid Placers and Inspection / X-Ray machines.

Hitachi High-Tech Instruments has been responsible for the development, manufacture, and servicing of chip mounters and peripheral equipment.



Yamaha Motors IM will continue to support the Sigma Series Platform, and will continue to provide support to legacy Hitachi Mounter High Tech’s customers by Yamaha Motor IM Europe. Yamaha has a plan to add substantial technical depth and resources to the team to further enhance their engineering support.