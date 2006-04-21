Tritech and Comsel framework agreement

Sweden based Tritech Technology AB and Oy Comsel System Ab has today confirmed their cooperation with a framework agreement for the coming two years that will fulfill deliveries of MeshNET technology in a number of ongoing deliveries, including E-ON Project Fjader, Skane.

MeshNET utilizes two-way radio technology to its full potential, where several small low-power radio transmitters cooperate to transport data from an electricity meter to a central collection point. The result is a robust data collection network which is easy to install and maintain.



"We are happy to formalize our cooperation with Comsel in this framework agreement. This is an important step in our preparation for a large scale deployment of MeshNET technology in AMR solutions", says Thomas Jonsson, Manager Tritech Products.



"This agreement is a natural next step in our joint development and market cooperation with Tritech. The installation of MeshNET technology so far has exceeded our and our customers expectations", says Kristian Heimonen, CEO Comsel.