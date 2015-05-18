© adam121 dreamstime.com

Kitron receives order from Kongsberg

Kitron has, through its subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal, received an order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS for military communications equipment.

The equipment to be supplied is linked to contracts for deliveries to Hungary. Kitron will supply various communications products, and production will be done by Kitron in Arendal. The contract has a value for Kitron of NOK 32 million (roughly EUR 3.82 million), and deliveries will take place in 2015 and 2016.



"It is with great satisfaction that we once again award a major order for advanced tactical communications equipment to Kitron, this time for equipment to the NATO member Hungary. The communications equipment portfolio is currently developing rapidly, to a large degree thanks to Kitron's consistent quality, high level of competence within production, assembly and testing, and not least delivery precision. The Hungary contract is an excellent example of how the Norwegian tactical communications cluster is able to compete and win defence orders in the face of tough international competition," said Stig-Are Mogstad, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defence Systems.