© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

The name of a new giant - NEO Tech

With the merger between Natel Engineering and OnCore Manufacturing now complete it is time for a new name. The name NEO Tech combines the company’s legacy members, Natel Engineering, EPIC Technologies, and OnCore Manufacturing.

"Our name now represents the breadth of our offering, from concept to volume production, and microelectronics to top-level assemblies,” said Sudesh Arora, NEO Tech Chief Executive Officer.



With expanded capabilities, complementary manufacturing footprint, and similar market sector focus, the new organisation offers electronics assembly, engineering solutions, and product realisation in the three primary markets served including; the Medical device market, the Aerospace and Defense market and the Industrial market.