NEXTracker brings volume production to Flextronics

Flextronics has been selected by NEXTracker for high volume manufacturing of its innovative Self-Powered Tracker (SPT) controllers. The EMS-provider will manufacture the SPT control units at its Milpitas facility.

“Thanks to their best-in-class fabrication, testing and quality assurance capabilities, Flextronics is the ideal partner to accelerate volume manufacturing of our game-changing SPT product,” said NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. “We have been working closely with Flextronics over the last 6 months to support our expansion, initially at Milpitas, and later other locations near customers around the world. This partnership affords NEXTracker greater access to rapid and robust scalability, allowing us to meet the tremendously fast-growing demand for our SPT units.”