Tyco expands PCB depaneling product line



Tyco Electronics' Global Application Tooling Division (GATD) recently signed an exclusive worldwide sales and marketing agreement with GAS Automation of Schwarzwald, Germany. Under the terms of the agreement, GATD will utilize its existing sales and marketing infrastructure to promote the GAS line of automatic, high-speed PCB depaneling machinery.

With these new products, Tyco Electronics expands its depaneling product line by now offering fully automatic in-line depaneling solutions. In-line depaneling machinery complements Tyco Electronics' existing PCB depaneling product line of SmartRouter, and press-type PCB depaneling machines. The full range of depaneling and cutting solutions available from Tyco Electronics now includes high-speed router cutting, high-speed saw cutting, laser cutting and punching.



According to Steve Merkt, Vice President of Tyco Electronics GATD, “The addition of GAS products gives Tyco Electronics the most complete product portfolio for PCB depaneling solutions worldwide and with this agreement, Tyco Electronics now offers machinery for the widest range of PCB depaneling applications.” These solutions include tab cutting as well as full profile cutting solutions for typical FR-4 and/or alternative substrates like ceramics and flex circuits.