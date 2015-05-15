© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | May 15, 2015
China's cable industry on rapid growth path in 2014
After 2004, China’s wire and cable industry saw rapid growth, with the revenue achieving a CAGR of 28.7% in 2004-2010.
While following 2011, affected by the factors including declining raw material prices, the slowed downstream market, and increasingly prominent overcapacity, the growth of overall industry slowed down. Therefore, the revenue CAGR during 2011-2014 slumped to 7.4%.
At present, China has already been the world's largest wire and cable producer, but with a relatively low industry concentration. China’s top 10 wire and cable manufacturers have accounted for a combined 10% of the total output value contrast to over 60% of Europe, the United States, and other developed countries.
In addition, more than 95% of wire and cable manufacturers in China are small and medium-sized ones, and they mainly produce low and mid-end products. High-end products rely on imports. In 2014, China imported 285,000 tons of wire and cable from such countries as South Korea, Japan, Germany, and the United States.
In terms of company competition pattern, China wire and cable market is dominated by foreign companies like Prysmian SpA, Nexans SA, and General Cable; the relatively large-scale domestic players including Far East Smarter Energy, Baosheng Sci&Tech Innovation and Qingdao Hanhe Cable occupy small market share.
© Research in China
Prysmian: the largest wire and cable player in the world, the revenue in 2014 hit EUR6.84billion (around USD45.08 billion). Entered in Chinese market in 2001, it has set up seven wire and cable branches. In Sep.2014, it obtained marine cable orders from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co.
Nexans: one of the top 3 wire and cable manufacturers worldwide, it could offer full-series wire and cable solutions, and owns three plants in China. In Apr.2015, it obtained 500KV XLPE cable system project of State Gird Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Co., which is the fourth 500KV scale project in China, and estimated to be finished before the end of 2016.??
Far East Smarter Energy: the largest wire and cable manufacturer in China, its revenue from wire and cable business in 2014 registered RMB11.78 billion. In July 2014, it signed cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Huabo Industrial Group on providing special wire and cable for Tesla’s new energy electric vehicle and charging equipment. In March 2015, it concluded a supply contract with GE on cable for intelligent, environment-friendly locomotives.
Baosheng: the second largest wire and cable manufacturer in China, it is dedicated to power cable, cable for electric equipment, and network cable, etc, and positively extends to high-end special cable market used in military, new energy, automobile and aviation& aerospace, etc. In Feb.2015, it invested and established Baosheng (Shanghai) Aviation &Aerospace Cable System Co., Ltd.
At present, China has already been the world's largest wire and cable producer, but with a relatively low industry concentration. China’s top 10 wire and cable manufacturers have accounted for a combined 10% of the total output value contrast to over 60% of Europe, the United States, and other developed countries.
In addition, more than 95% of wire and cable manufacturers in China are small and medium-sized ones, and they mainly produce low and mid-end products. High-end products rely on imports. In 2014, China imported 285,000 tons of wire and cable from such countries as South Korea, Japan, Germany, and the United States.
In terms of company competition pattern, China wire and cable market is dominated by foreign companies like Prysmian SpA, Nexans SA, and General Cable; the relatively large-scale domestic players including Far East Smarter Energy, Baosheng Sci&Tech Innovation and Qingdao Hanhe Cable occupy small market share.
© Research in China
Prysmian: the largest wire and cable player in the world, the revenue in 2014 hit EUR6.84billion (around USD45.08 billion). Entered in Chinese market in 2001, it has set up seven wire and cable branches. In Sep.2014, it obtained marine cable orders from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co.
Nexans: one of the top 3 wire and cable manufacturers worldwide, it could offer full-series wire and cable solutions, and owns three plants in China. In Apr.2015, it obtained 500KV XLPE cable system project of State Gird Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Co., which is the fourth 500KV scale project in China, and estimated to be finished before the end of 2016.??
Far East Smarter Energy: the largest wire and cable manufacturer in China, its revenue from wire and cable business in 2014 registered RMB11.78 billion. In July 2014, it signed cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Huabo Industrial Group on providing special wire and cable for Tesla’s new energy electric vehicle and charging equipment. In March 2015, it concluded a supply contract with GE on cable for intelligent, environment-friendly locomotives.
Baosheng: the second largest wire and cable manufacturer in China, it is dedicated to power cable, cable for electric equipment, and network cable, etc, and positively extends to high-end special cable market used in military, new energy, automobile and aviation& aerospace, etc. In Feb.2015, it invested and established Baosheng (Shanghai) Aviation &Aerospace Cable System Co., Ltd.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments