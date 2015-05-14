© vladek dreamstime.com

Flextronics buys Alcatel-Lucent plant in Trieste (Italy)

Alcatel-Lucent will sell its optical transport manufacturing plant and related assets in Trieste (Italy) to EMS-provider Flextronics.

Financial details of the proposed transfer are not being disclosed, and the agreement is subject to statutory regulatory approvals and a final binding agreement.



Subject to the final agreement for the transfer, the Trieste site will continue to supply Alcatel-Lucent with optical transport products, supporting its focus as a specialist vendor of IP, optical transport, cloud and ultra-broadband access technologies.



Commenting on the proposed sale, Roberto Loiola, CEO and Managing Director of Alcatel-Lucent Italia said: “We believe this is an excellent opportunity for Trieste and its employees to expand within a true world leader in which manufacturing technologies and engineering are core competencies. It is our firm intention to enable Flextronics to develop the site into a global center of excellence for optical transport, and one that will play an even bigger part in the manufacture of optics products that will meet our customers’ needs as their networks evolve to all-IP technologies.”