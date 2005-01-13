Celestica receives award from Cisco

Celestica Inc. has received the “Excellence in B2B Collaboration in the EMS Sector, Supplier of the Year Award” from Cisco Systems, Inc.

Celestica was selected for demonstrating the ability to significantly contribute innovation that has positively impacted the satisfaction level of Cisco's customers. This prestigious award was one of 10 presented to valued Cisco suppliers at the company's 13th annual supplier appreciation awards program held on November 30, 2004.



Celestica's recently divested Power Systems Group, now part of C&D Technologies, was also honoured at the event with the “Excellence in Supplier Account Team Service Award”.



“For 13 years, our supplier appreciation awards have recognized companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their respective areas of expertise,” said Steve Darendinger, vice president, Global Supply Management, Cisco Systems, Inc. “We are pleased to recognize their efforts with this prestigious award.”



“We are honoured to have been recognized for excellence in B2B collaboration by our valued customer, Cisco Systems,” said Stephen Delaney, chief executive officer, Celestica, who accepted the award on behalf of the company at the recent supplier appreciation event. “Celestica is committed to delivering strong value to its customers by developing innovative systems and strategies that help them gain competitive advantage and achieve their vision.”



A panel of representatives from Cisco's Engineering and Manufacturing organizations selected the recipients of the 2004 Cisco Supplier Appreciation Awards.