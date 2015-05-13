© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Fideltronik and Raytheon to cooperate

Fideltronik Poland and Raytheon have signed a letter of intent to cooperate in business opportunities related to Poland's air defence architecture, as well as exports to global markets.

The companies will examine areas for partnership in; Command and Control equipment, subsystems and integration. Design and Fabrication of Circuit Card Assemblies for Radar Systems. as well as Systems Level Integration, Verification and Validation Testing.



Raytheon continues to pursue opportunities with Polish industry in preparation for the WISLA program, which includes the development – with the Polish industry – of a next generation Patriot solution. Patriot is designed with modular components allowing the system to be continually upgraded and modernized.