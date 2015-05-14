© designersart dreamstime.com Analysis | May 14, 2015
March semi sales in Europe rose 2.7% MoM
Semiconductor sales in Europe in March 2015 amounted to USD 2.954 billion, an increase of 2.7% from the February sales, according to ESIA.
The healthy growth observed in Europe in March 2015 was fuelled by an increase in demand across several different semiconductor product categories. Main drivers were discretes, sensors and actuators, and MOS micro-controllers units, up 8.7%, 8.5% and7.9% respectively. All growth figures represent a three month rolling average.
On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in March 2015 were USD 27.712 billion, down 0.1% compared to the February 2015 and up 6.0% versus March 2014. First quarter sales were down 4.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2014 and up 6.0% versus first quarter in previous year.
In March, exchange rate effects affected significantly the European sales picture when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.624 billion Euros in March 2015, an increase of 7.8% from February, and an increase of 16.8% compared to March one year ago. Total first quarter sales amounted to 7.873 billion Euros, up 9.5% from the previous quarters.
