© kolektor Electronics Production | May 13, 2015
Kolektor opens new production hall in Mexico
Slovenian automotive supplier, Kolektor group, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Silao – Guanajuato, Mexico. Mexico thus became the eighth country in which the group has production in.
“For Kolektor group, today is a big day, for today we officially enter a very important, Mexican market. Mexico is a land of opportunities, a land of growth,” president of the Kolektor group, Radovan Bolko, said during the opening ceremony.
Kolektor first showed interest in Mexico back in 2005, when the group was planning to take over a Mexican company. In the following years, there were several attempts to take over Mexican companies, but none of them was successful. Therefore, the group's management decided for a greenfield investment, the company explains in a press statement.
“In Mexico, all of the world-renowned car production companies are located along with their supply chains. One could say that Mexico is the new Detroit. Logistics infrastructure in Mexico is well-developed and, what is of the highest importance, it has a very favorable demographic pyramid, as well as a good education system. This is the assurance for the inflow of highly qualified technical staff,” said group board member Valter Leban.
Serial production at Kolektor GTO began in September 2014. “The start was extremely encouraging. A team of most important employees was trained perfectly and the production runs already. The production hall and the equipment are top-quality. The goals ahead of us, which had been set in the strategy, are challenging and ambitious,” president of the Kolektor group, Radovan Bolko, said in the press statement.
As of now, three production lines for HB commutators operate in the production hall, as well as a production line for connectors. These lines represent a starting point for further projects. For the current production, less than 50% of all available capacities are being used. Which means that the company has enough space to complement the existing production program with the hybrid technology program.
Kolektor GTO plans to fill the production site completely within the next 5 years – by 2020. The total value of the investment that Kolektor made in Mexico is estimated at EUR 10 million.
