AT&S and Visiprise in agreement

Visiprise, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement with AT&S to implement Visiprise Manufacturing in its Austrian plant.

Vienna-based AT&S is Europe's largest producer of printed circuit boards. The company's circuitry is found in nearly 40 percent of all European mobile phones. In addition to the company's European operations, AT&S also has manufacturing plants in China and India.



"Following an extensive search for a global manufacturing operations solution we selected Visiprise because of the solution's ability to easily integrate with other solutions without compromising the depth of visibility we wanted into our manufacturing processes," said Heinz Moitzi, CTO of AT&S. "Visiprise's proven track record and partnerships with key technology providers like SAP helped to put them at the top of our list."



Following the implementation of Visiprise Manufacturing in Austria, AT&S will introduce Visiprise in its manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and India.



"AT&S is an impressive organization that we are truly proud to be working with," said Robert Consoli, vice president of worldwide sales of Visiprise. "The comprehensive selection process they went through to find the best fit for their global manufacturing operations is a reflection of the diligence that has made AT&S the largest European producer of PCBs."



Visiprise Manufacturing is a global integrated manufacturing solution that combines the most advanced industry methodologies and the latest in J2EE technology to define, track and report on real-time information from a user's shop floor. This gives users the ability to take advantage of critical plant- floor and enterprise information, providing unparalleled visibility across a global manufacturing enterprise from start to finish.



The resulting depth of information helps manufacturers accelerate product delivery, optimize cost efficiency and enhance product quality. Visiprise Manufacturing carries both "Certified for SAP NetWeaver" status and "Powered by SAP NetWeaver" designation.