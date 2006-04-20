PCB | April 20, 2006
AT&S and Visiprise in agreement
Visiprise, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement with AT&S to implement Visiprise Manufacturing in its Austrian plant.
Vienna-based AT&S is Europe's largest producer of printed circuit boards. The company's circuitry is found in nearly 40 percent of all European mobile phones. In addition to the company's European operations, AT&S also has manufacturing plants in China and India.
"Following an extensive search for a global manufacturing operations solution we selected Visiprise because of the solution's ability to easily integrate with other solutions without compromising the depth of visibility we wanted into our manufacturing processes," said Heinz Moitzi, CTO of AT&S. "Visiprise's proven track record and partnerships with key technology providers like SAP helped to put them at the top of our list."
Following the implementation of Visiprise Manufacturing in Austria, AT&S will introduce Visiprise in its manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and India.
"AT&S is an impressive organization that we are truly proud to be working with," said Robert Consoli, vice president of worldwide sales of Visiprise. "The comprehensive selection process they went through to find the best fit for their global manufacturing operations is a reflection of the diligence that has made AT&S the largest European producer of PCBs."
Visiprise Manufacturing is a global integrated manufacturing solution that combines the most advanced industry methodologies and the latest in J2EE technology to define, track and report on real-time information from a user's shop floor. This gives users the ability to take advantage of critical plant- floor and enterprise information, providing unparalleled visibility across a global manufacturing enterprise from start to finish.
The resulting depth of information helps manufacturers accelerate product delivery, optimize cost efficiency and enhance product quality. Visiprise Manufacturing carries both "Certified for SAP NetWeaver" status and "Powered by SAP NetWeaver" designation.
"Following an extensive search for a global manufacturing operations solution we selected Visiprise because of the solution's ability to easily integrate with other solutions without compromising the depth of visibility we wanted into our manufacturing processes," said Heinz Moitzi, CTO of AT&S. "Visiprise's proven track record and partnerships with key technology providers like SAP helped to put them at the top of our list."
Following the implementation of Visiprise Manufacturing in Austria, AT&S will introduce Visiprise in its manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and India.
"AT&S is an impressive organization that we are truly proud to be working with," said Robert Consoli, vice president of worldwide sales of Visiprise. "The comprehensive selection process they went through to find the best fit for their global manufacturing operations is a reflection of the diligence that has made AT&S the largest European producer of PCBs."
Visiprise Manufacturing is a global integrated manufacturing solution that combines the most advanced industry methodologies and the latest in J2EE technology to define, track and report on real-time information from a user's shop floor. This gives users the ability to take advantage of critical plant- floor and enterprise information, providing unparalleled visibility across a global manufacturing enterprise from start to finish.
The resulting depth of information helps manufacturers accelerate product delivery, optimize cost efficiency and enhance product quality. Visiprise Manufacturing carries both "Certified for SAP NetWeaver" status and "Powered by SAP NetWeaver" designation.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments