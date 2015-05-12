© airbus

Construction of Airbus Asia training centre underway

Construction of the new Airbus Asia Training Centre (AATC) in Singapore is now underway, following the completion of initial ground-breaking works.

Due to open in the first quarter of 2016, the new facility will offer type rating and recurrent training courses for all in-production Airbus types. AATC is a joint venture between Airbus (55%) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) (45%), incorporated in the Republic of Singapore.



The 9'250 square metre, located at Seletar Aerospace Park, will be the fourth Airbus flight training centre in its global network, joining those in Toulouse, Miami and Beijing. When fully operational, the Singapore centre will feature eight full flight simulators, including four A350 XWBs, one A380, one A330 and two A320s.



"AATC is a true win-win partnership for Singapore Airlines and Airbus," said Singapore Airlines' Senior Vice President Flight Operations, Captain Gerard Yeap. "With demand for air travel forecast to continue growing strongly in the Asia-Pacific region, AATC will be a centre of excellence that will help the industry keep pace with training requirements, while also enhancing Singapore's position as a leading aviation hub."



“We are pleased to be adding Singapore to our network of flight training centres,” said Didier Lux, Head of Customer Services, Airbus. “This state-of-the art facility will enable us to bring Airbus training services closer to our customers and operators in the fast growing Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to working with our partner Singapore Airlines to develop this world class facility in one of the region’s leading aviation hubs.”