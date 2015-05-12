© evertiq

Season Group obtain AS9100 certification for several sites

EMS-provider Season Group has recently obtained AS9100 certification for its Toronto, Canada and Havant, UK facilities.

Having invested in developing facilities with TS16949 and ISO13485 capabilities over recent years, Season Group saw an increasing demand for its global services from a number of major Aerospace and Defence companies. It, therefore, selected a site to seek AS9100 in each of the main regions in which it operates – in North America, Asia and Europe. The Penang, Malaysia, operation achieved its certification in 2014 and the Toronto and Havant locations have now completed the line-up.



Carl Hung, President and COO, stated “The awards of AS9100 certification is a testament to the investment that we have made in Quality Management Systems (QMS) across the Group. I am particularly pleased that each region now has a site that has achieved the AS9100 standard and that each of these sites has demonstrated that their teams have the culture, as well as the processes, to deliver the quality and reliability expected in this sector. And with the roll-out of the Aegis FactoryLogix system to all of our sites during the coming year, our QMS systems will only grow stronger.”