Things we cannot live without

Our Start-Up Alley is all about exposure. But, while most of the other venues provide mentoring, financial assistance ... and even contacts to potential Investors, we have something unique to offer.

What do you need to do?

Who decides?

Contacts to people and companies from the manufacturing part of the supply chain. During our TEC Events, we offer the opportunity to present your product/ project to a broader audience from the manufacturing industry; such as contract manufacturers, PCB and component manufacturers, as well as distributors.The Start-Up Alley is open to any entrepreneur / company that is on the verge of 'going live' with a product. Something that indicates that you are past the drawing stage and are ready to produce your product (from prototype to beyond).We do not have a lot of rules to follow. However, you need to tell us about your idea (a short abstract of 15-20 sentences), why you think the world cannot possibly live without it and why you should have that presentation slot. If you think it will help, ... add pictures or a video. Provide us with contact details: if we think it as cool as you do, we need to be able to reach you.- For our event in Lund, applications will be accepted until July 31, 2015.In return you get to mingle with the big folks of the electronics manufacturing industry and who knows, you might be the one who gets to present your product idea on stage.Now that is a good question. As this is not a competition per se, we let our readers decide. The one with the most up-votes gets to be on stage. The rest of you will still be able to attend the fair (entrance is free) and talk to potential suppliers.Sounds interesting? Then get that document rolling into