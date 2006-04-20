Electronics Production | April 20, 2006
Arrow to increase net income 43%
Arrow Electronics, Inc. today reported first quarter 2006 net income of $81.6 million ($.68 and $.66 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively) on sales of $3.19 billion, compared with net income of $57.2 million ($.49 and $.47 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively) on sales of $2.73 billion in the first quarter of 2005.
The company's results for the first quarters of 2006 and 2005 include a number of items outlined below that impact their comparability. A reconciliation of these items is provided under the heading "Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information." Excluding those items, net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2006 would have been $84.1 million ($.70 and $.68 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively) and net income for the quarter ended April 1, 2005 would have been $58.7 million ($.50 and $.49 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively). Included in the results for 2006 is $2.5 million ($1.8 million net of related taxes or $.01 per share) related to the expensing of stock options in accordance with the provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Statement No. 123 (revised 2004), "Share Based Payment" ("FASB Statement No. 123(R)"). No such charge was recorded in 2005. Wall Street consensus, as reported by First Call, was $.60 on a diluted basis.
Operating income in the first quarter of 2006 and 2005 was $149.2 million and $108.5 million, respectively. Excluding the items impacting comparability included in the reconciliation provided under the heading "Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information," first quarter 2006 operating income would have been $150.8 million, up 36% over last year's $110.9 million. Operating income as a percentage of sales, excluding the previously mentioned items, increased by 60 basis points year-over-year.
"Our performance this quarter was outstanding, further demonstrating our consistent record of executing on the fundamentals of our business strategy - growth, operational excellence, financial stability, and shared leadership. We posted our 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth as we continued to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplaces we serve around the world," said William E. Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating income, excluding recent acquisitions, grew four times faster than sales; our ability to generate additional revenue with minimal incremental cost drove operating expenses as a percentage of sales to a first quarter 6-year low; and return on invested capital was at its highest level since 2000."
Worldwide components sales of $2.61 billion increased 13% sequentially and 19% over last year, while operating income increased 18% sequentially and 43% over last year. Excluding the Ultra Source acquisition completed in December 2005, sales increased 9% sequentially and 13% year-over-year. "North America reached a level of sales not seen since the first quarter of 2001; Europe posted the highest level of sales in its history while achieving impressive year-over-year operating income growth; and our business in Asia/Pacific achieved record sales for a first quarter with a solid contribution from recently acquired Ultra Source," stated Mr. Mitchell. The company noted that as of the first quarter of this year, the OEM Computing Solutions business, which was previously included in its computer products segment, became a part of North American Components given that these two businesses have overlap in their customer bases which creates greater opportunities for selling synergies. Prior period segment information has been adjusted to reflect this change.
Worldwide computer products sales decreased 11% sequentially in this seasonally weak quarter, yet increased 8% year-over-year. Excluding the DNS acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2005, sales for the Enterprise Computing Solutions business in North America decreased 12% year-over-year. "Our computer products business in North America posted solid earnings and returns despite some weakness in the proprietary server market," added Mr. Mitchell. "DNS grew sales by more than 50% when compared with their first quarter of 2005."
Operating income in the first quarter of 2006 and 2005 was $149.2 million and $108.5 million, respectively. Excluding the items impacting comparability included in the reconciliation provided under the heading "Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information," first quarter 2006 operating income would have been $150.8 million, up 36% over last year's $110.9 million. Operating income as a percentage of sales, excluding the previously mentioned items, increased by 60 basis points year-over-year.
"Our performance this quarter was outstanding, further demonstrating our consistent record of executing on the fundamentals of our business strategy - growth, operational excellence, financial stability, and shared leadership. We posted our 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth as we continued to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplaces we serve around the world," said William E. Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating income, excluding recent acquisitions, grew four times faster than sales; our ability to generate additional revenue with minimal incremental cost drove operating expenses as a percentage of sales to a first quarter 6-year low; and return on invested capital was at its highest level since 2000."
Worldwide components sales of $2.61 billion increased 13% sequentially and 19% over last year, while operating income increased 18% sequentially and 43% over last year. Excluding the Ultra Source acquisition completed in December 2005, sales increased 9% sequentially and 13% year-over-year. "North America reached a level of sales not seen since the first quarter of 2001; Europe posted the highest level of sales in its history while achieving impressive year-over-year operating income growth; and our business in Asia/Pacific achieved record sales for a first quarter with a solid contribution from recently acquired Ultra Source," stated Mr. Mitchell. The company noted that as of the first quarter of this year, the OEM Computing Solutions business, which was previously included in its computer products segment, became a part of North American Components given that these two businesses have overlap in their customer bases which creates greater opportunities for selling synergies. Prior period segment information has been adjusted to reflect this change.
Worldwide computer products sales decreased 11% sequentially in this seasonally weak quarter, yet increased 8% year-over-year. Excluding the DNS acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2005, sales for the Enterprise Computing Solutions business in North America decreased 12% year-over-year. "Our computer products business in North America posted solid earnings and returns despite some weakness in the proprietary server market," added Mr. Mitchell. "DNS grew sales by more than 50% when compared with their first quarter of 2005."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments