Partnertech signs with Raymond Corporation in North America

Partnertech AB and the The Raymond Corporation, a part of Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), have signed a framework agreement covering production of electronics and electromechanical modules for forklifts.

The agreement with Raymond further expands the cooperation between Partnertech and TMHNA. The agreement includes product development, prototyping, production and aftermarket services and involves Partnertech’s units in Åtvidaberg, Malmö, Sieradz and Atlanta. Additional volumes are expected at approximately SEK 35 million in 2015 (USD 4.23 million).



"We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with Raymond. With the recently signed framework agreement with Toyota Material Handling Europe we have now further strengthened our position as a key supplier within Toyota Material Handling Group. This proves that we have a competitive offering covering the whole product lifecycle and that we can deliver on a global scale,” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of Partnertech AB.



“Aligning with a key supply partner such as Partnertech enables us to leverage a global supply chain footprint in support of achieving our short and long term business objectives,” says Keith Burlingame, Director Corporate Procurement at the Raymond Corporation.