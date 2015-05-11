© artcp5 dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives order for patient monitoring solutions

OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, has been awarded an approximate USD 3.4 million order from a children's hospital to provide patient monitoring and connectivity solutions.

The order includes the portable monitor, qube, and the new patient monitoring central station Xhibit, which monitors up to 48 patients across four high-resolution displays with customizable screen layouts.



"We are proud of this award and look forward to providing this hospital with our latest technology for patient monitoring and connectivity solutions," said Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems CEO.