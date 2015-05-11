© bellemedia dreamstime.com

Smit finalize the restructuring process

After the bankruptcy of Smit Ovens BV on March 11th 2015, the company informs that an agreement is reached with the trustee and that they are able to finalize the restructuring process.

The continuing activities are placed in a new company, Smit Thermal Solution BV, which is funded by Active Capital Company and the Management of the company. During the restructuring also the majority of the employees are transferred.



The business focus will be on Thermal and Deposition equipment for manufacturing of Thin Film PV and Glass related products.