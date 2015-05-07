© otnaydur dreamstime.com

PartnerTech joins forces with Kongsberg Devotek

PartnerTech and Norwegian-based product development specialist Kongsberg Devotek have signed a cooperation agreement.

Both companies have already worked together on a project for a new underwater technology for applications in the Oil&Gas segment. Within the framework of the agreement now entered, the companies will deepen their cooperation and jointly address a broader customer base in shared focus areas, such as Oil&Gas and MedTech.



“We are proud to have entered a cooperation with a partner with a high degree of expertise in PartnerTech’s strategic focus areas. Our joint offering is highly attractive and, through this, we perceive great potential for further reinforcing our position as our customers’ industrial partner,” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB.



“For many years, Devotek has been seeking a partner, and we are now very pleased to have found one that is so knowledgeable and that has broad capabilities and a global industrial structure. We can see that our cooperation meets market demand for advanced production services combined with product development – a continuous flow from concept to production,” says Frode Island Bergan, President of Kongsberg Devotek AS.