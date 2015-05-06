© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Park Electrochemical appointment Director of Technical Marketing

Park Electrochemical has appointed John Andresakis to the position of Director of Technical Marketing for the Company.

John Andresakis will report to Anthony DiGaudio, the Company’s Vice President of Global Marketing.



Prior to joining Park Electrochemical, Mr. Andresakis was Vice President of Strategic Technology for Oak-Mitsui, Inc.