© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

PKC Group continues to grow

Finnish PKC Group made its way into the top10 ranking as the third largest EMS-provider in Europe this year. And the groups 1Q figures are looking strong.

Revenues increased with 11.0 percent during the groups first quarter of 2015, totalling at EUR 226.5 million (1Q14 EUR 204.1 million). EBITDA before non-recurring items increased 41.7%, totalling at EUR 16.7 million (1Q14 EUR 11.8 million).



“The start of the year for the Electronics business has been excellent and operating profit increased on the comparison period owing to an increased share of the company's own products in revenue,” said CEO Matti Hyytiäinen.



During the first quarter, PKC announced two significant transactions. In February, the group announced that it were buying the Wiring Systems business of Groclin, whose main customers are rolling stock manufacturers. In March, PKC concluded a frame agreement on the establishment of a joint venture with Chinese Wiring Systems company, Huakai. These two transactions are estimated to bring a total of some EUR 100 million per year in additional revenue.