© dr911 dreamstime.com

OSI Electronics relocates California facility

There seems to be some big changes going on at American EMS provider OSI Electronics' California operations.

OSI Electronics will be closing their facility in Camarillo, California and relocating their electronic manufacturing operations.



The Camarillo operations will be relocated to OSI Electronics' manufacturing site in Hawthorne, California. As part of this process; OSI will be liquidating some of their excess and unused assets utilizing the auction services of Baja Bid.