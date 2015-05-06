The tablet wars – Apple outruns competition

© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Worldwide tablet shipments recorded a year-over-year decline for the second consecutive quarter in the first quarter of 2015 (1Q15).

First Quarter 2015 (Preliminary Results, Shipments in millions)

Vendor 1Q15 Unit Shipments 1Q15 Market Share 1Q14 Unit Shipments 1Q14 Market Share Apple 12.6 26.8% 16.4 32.7% Samsung 9.0 19.1% 10.8 21.6% Lenovo 2.5 5.3% 2.0 4.1% ASUS 1.8 3.8% 2.6 5.2% LG Electronics 1.4 3.1% 0.1 0.2% Others 19.7 41.8% 18.1 36.3% Total 47.1 100.0% 50.0 100.0%

Overall shipments for tablets and 2-in-1 devices fell to 47.1 million in 1Q15, a -5.9% decline from the same quarter a year ago, according to IDC."The market slowdown that we witnessed last quarter is continuing to impact the tablet segment, but we see some growth areas that are starting to materialize," said Jean Philippe Bouchard, Research Director, Tablets.Apple still leads the overall market despite five consecutive quarters of negative annual shipment growth. Apple shipped 12.6 million iPads in the first quarter, capturing 26.8% of the market in volume and declining -22.9% when compared to 1Q14. Samsung (19.1% share) maintained its second place in the market despite a -16.5% decline in shipments compared to the same period last year. Lenovo (5.3% share), Asus (3.8 %) and LG (3.1%) rounded out the top 5 positions. LG's year-over-year growth was notable as it continues to benefit from US carriers' strategy to bundle connected tablets with existing customers.As a result of the recent market contraction, IDC believes tablet OEM's should continue to focus on potential growth areas like cellular-enabled tablets and 2-in-1 devices. The commercial segment remains an area to watch for both tablets and 2-in-1's. However, as of now, commercial uptake has been relatively slow as IT buyers continue to evaluate their mobile strategies.