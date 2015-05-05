© BAE Systems

BAE Systems and Fotoniks to develop head-up display

BAE Systems and Turkish technology company Fotoniks have entered an agreement to collaborate on the development and in-region delivery of aircraft display systems.

As part of the agreement, Fotoniks will work to integrate BAE Systems’ LiteHUD Head-Up Display (HUD) into the HUD system for the Hürkuş basic training aircraft. The two companies will further develop the HUD system at the Fotoniks facility in Ankara, Turkey, for the local and regional market.



“In today’s defense and aerospace environment, having the ability to work with an established in-country or in-region company is essential not only for us but for the end user, especially when it comes to repair and sustainment,” said Jim Garceau, vice president and deputy general manager of Communications and Control Solutions at BAE Systems. “Working together with Fotoniks, we have the opportunity to bring the HUD system to full-scale production and sell it as an indigenous capability to allied forces across the region.”



“Working collaboratively with BAE Systems locally brings so many benefits to Turkey, including technology transfer, the potential for further job creations, and sustainment within the region,” said Cem Yazicioğlu, general manager at Fotoniks. “Being able to further co-develop this technology in Turkey was important to our decision to work with BAE Systems.”