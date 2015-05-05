© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Chief Commercial Officer appointed at Stadium Group

Tony McFadden has been appointed to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer for Stadium Group plc.

Tony joined the group in 2014 following the acquisition of United Wireless where he was joint Managing Director. In this new role for the Group, Tony’s key responsibilities will be to drive global commercial activity across all Stadium divisions.



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO commented: “Our integrated technology strategy will be accelerated by ensuring we think and behave commercially as one group, ‘go to market’ with clarity and focus to achieve our growth plans and provide real value to our customers.”



“To ensure we are structured to deliver this strategy all Sales, Customer Service & Marketing personnel within all the Group divisions will report into this new position. I am confident Tony’s skill and drive will successfully lead the commercial activity Group-wide to deliver on our strategic objectives in 2015 and beyond.”