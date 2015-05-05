© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Mirtec partners with Yxlon

3D AOI Technology company, Mirtec, and with industrial X-ray and CT specialist, Yxlon, have enetered into a new strategic cooperation which aims to empower yield improvement in the electronic manufacturing industry.

Yxlon International and Mirtec are offering a yield improvement tool, called SmartLoop, which removes the barriers to real process management in the electronic manufacturing industry. By linking the Mirtec in-line 3D AOI system with the Yxlon microfocus X-ray systems starting with the FeinFocus product line and combining them with a management information system, suspect parts which cannot be fully checked in-line, like BGA, QFN and so on, are automatically inspected and checking the hidden joint interfaces. All results, data and images are displayed on a single screen, including SPI data.



By combining the strengths of the in-line 3D AOI inspection system with the speed and accuracy of the at-line X-ray system, which allows to see hidden joint interfaces on Bottom Terminated Components like BGA’s, CSP’s, QFN’s, the manufacturing process is continuously and automatically improved, the companies state in a press release.



“The details that the Yxlon system delivers together with the Mirtec data in one single system will for the first time allow the user to generate an intelligent, fact-based decision. That will significantly improve yields and reduce costs”, as Stefan Moll, President Yxlon International, explains. “As we move towards the Internet of Things within Industry 4.0 this is a major step in data integration and process management.”



“Mirtec has been in the forefront of inspection process improvement software with our Intelli-Sys and Intelli-Track software. Many of our customers are already benefiting in the reduction in required manpower and the boost to their yields,” explains Chan Wha Pak, CEO, Mirtec Co, Ltd. “The cooperation with a world leading X-Ray partner and innovative software company was the natural next stage in offering our customers not just a way to catch mistakes, but provide them with the means to stop making them.”