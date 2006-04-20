Electronics Production | April 20, 2006
FDK enters new market
FDK Enters Standard DC/DC Converter Market with New Series of Wide-input POL Converters.
FDK Corporation announced its entry into the standard dc/dc converter market with the introduction of the Senpai Series of non-isolated point of load (POL) converters. These dc/dc converters are designed for Intermediate Bus Architecture (IBA) and Distributed Power Architecture (DPA) applications that require high efficiency, tight regulation, and high reliability in elevated temperature environments with low airflow.
The Senpai Series converters are offered in 5A, 10A, and 16A output current models, in SMD and SIP packages, with industry-standard footprint and pin-out. They operate from a wide input voltage range of 6.0V – 14V DC, and provide programmable and fixed output voltages in the range of 0.75V – 5.5V DC. All models feature remote ON/OFF, over-current and over-temperature protection, and output voltage adjust, and are compatible with standard trim equations.
The Senpai Series converters deliver full-rated output current, with little or no derating, at high ambient temperatures, with minimal airflow. At 3.3V DC output, in an ambient of 85°C with 100 LFM airflow, the 5A and 10A models provide full-rated current, and the 16A model provides 14A. This leading edge thermal performance results from electrical, thermal, and packaging design that is optimized for high density circuit card conditions.
“We have seen a need in the telecom and datacom industries for high performance, cost effective dc/dc converters,” said Katsuya Fujii, president & CEO of FDK America, Inc. “FDK is a 56 year old company that is known for its high quality electronic components and batteries. We are applying those same high standards, manufacturing excellence, and R&D to our new Senpai Series.”
