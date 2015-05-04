© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Qatar inks deal for 24 French Rafale jets

The state of Qatar has decided to acquire 24 Dassault Aviation Rafale aircraft to equip its Air Force.

The contract between the State of Qatar and Dassault Aviation is to be signed on Monday, May 4 in Doha in the presence of François Hollande, President of the French Republic.



“Dassault Aviation, its partners Thales and Safran, and the 500 companies associated with the Rafale programme, are delighted at the announcement of this new contract, constituting further proof of their competitiveness and their industrial and technological know-how,” the company writes in a press statement.