Flextronics to acquire Mirror Controls International

Flextronics has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mirror Controls International (MCi) from private equity firm Egeria in an all cash transaction valuing its share capital at EUR 457 million.

Based in Woerden, the Netherlands, and with three automated manufacturing facilities in China, Mexico, and Ireland, MCi is a manufacturer of glass and powerfold mirror actuators in the automotive market.



"Our M&A strategy remains focused on identifying and acquiring technologies that deliver innovative solutions to our customers in companies that have longer and stable product life cycles," said Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics. "MCi is an excellent example of a highly strategic acquisition that will directly enhance our automotive offering and benefit our overall capabilities platform while driving new offerings and differentiation across multiple industries. Additionally, our strong free cash flow generation enables margin accretive acquisitions like this to be completed while we remain committed to maximizing shareholder value and returning over 50% of free cash flow to shareholders," he added.



"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of MCi, a global market leader in both glass and powerfold mirror actuators that is recognized for its best-in-class engineering capabilities and product portfolio," said Chris Obey, president of Flextronics Automotive. "We look forward to combining MCi's leading component and platform capabilities and leveraging their world-class actuator technology across our automotive business and other market segments."



Mark van der Spek, CEO of MCi, said, "Flextronics' strong strategic fit, global operations and supply chain expertise make it a perfect place for MCi and our employees. Flextronics' vertical integration capabilities, global scale and culture will allow us to continue providing best-in-class offerings to our customers and to sustain our market leadership. We are excited to join the Flextronics' team and become a part of their innovative automotive platform and to continue the trajectory we have had at MCi historically."