Peerless-AV strenghtens support team

Peerless-AV is expanding its customer support team with new sales administration and business development hires to enhance trade and logistics processes, and customer experience.

Reuben Dayan has been appointed Sales Administrator for UK and Europe’s German speaking countries (DACH region). David Pelletier has been appointed Business Development Representative for France and Spain. Both are based in Peerless-AV’s European Headquarters, supporting the local sales team in their respective regions.



Gordon Dutch, Managing Director, Peerless-AV, commented: “We welcome Reuben and David to our expanding team. Their appointments emphasise our ongoing commitment to always-there customer service with team members that are experienced, multi-lingual professionals, dedicated to identifying and resolving diverse and often complex client needs.”