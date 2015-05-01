© zollner

New SMD component warehouse technology at Zollner

A further major milestone toward Industry 4.0-capable SMT production was met at Zollner's Altenmarkt facility (E2AP).

With the commissioning of the fully automated SMT warehouse, thoroughly transparent and efficient material handling is guaranteed for all SMT components. SAP production orders will be processed as before with the set up optimization tool Siplace. The newly installed, fully automated warehouse takes over the optimized set up and makes SMT materials available in a very short time and, for example per station and in the defined sequence.



Several automats were consolidated into one unit for the storage needs of the Altenmarkt I facility. The warehouse system, together with the MES system, manages components that are sensitive to moisture (MSD). In doing so, the processing times (floor lifetime) of individual packages, from receiving to storage all the way up to use at the component placement lines, is documented and monitored along the way. If threshold values are reached, the two-level alarm issues a warning signal in time to prevent exceeding them. The permanent dry storage protects the MSD components from moisture intake and stops oxidation. The wettability of all components remains intact.