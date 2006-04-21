Proven selects the LDRA tool suite

Proven Software Solutions Ltd, have announced their partnership to help facilitate the reuse of embedded software.

The agreement sees the LDRA tool suite becoming a crucial part of Proven Software Solutions' methodologies and technologies for evaluating and productising proprietary embedded software.



"Using the LDRA tool suite, we are able to analyse embedded software against industry recognised parameters," said Philip Ling, Technical Director, Proven Software Solutions. "By measuring critical metrics, including structure and complexity, maintainability and testability, we can evaluate the true cost of development of a software function and therefore its real value. Once productised, we then supply the fully documented software function for reuse at a price which reflects it value but is significantly lower than the cost of development."



"Proven Software Solutions is positioning itself as a leader in embedded software reuse. LDRA is pleased to provide the analysis tools which will help deliver the benefits of software reuse to the industry," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA.



Owners of embedded software can also use Proven Software Solutions' software auditing services to evaluate their own archived embedded software, putting a realistic value on their own software. They may then choose to use Proven Software Solutions to productise the software for reuse under license, providing a revenue stream for the owner and a significantly lower cost of

development for licensees.



Licensees also benefit from the LDRA partnership by gaining access to the comprehensive reports provided by the LDRA tool suite, which greatly assist with software integration. They may also choose to evaluate the tool suite for software development and integration.