© evertiq

First EIE signs representative agreement with CCI Eurolam

First EIE SA has signed CCI Eurolam as its new representative for Germany, United Kingdom and its subsidiary CTS for France.

CCI Eurolam will promote and support the First EIE equipment, the new EDI500 Direct Imager, the CP562 Legend Ink Jet Printer and the RP Series Photoplotters.



CCI Eurolam is a European distribution company. This new partnership is a major move to First EIE’s growing global presence, further strengthening the network of support provided to First EIE customers worldwide