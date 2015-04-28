© apple

iPhones for 60 million Italians – and then some

American Apple had a really strong second quarter 2015. Strong performance of iPhone, Mac & App Store drove revenues up 27 percent.

Apple posted quarterly revenue of USD 58 billion and quarterly net profit of USD 13.6 billion. These results compare to revenue of USD 45.6 billion and net profit of USD 10.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Gross margin was 40.8 percent compared to 39.3 percent in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 69 percent of the quarter’s revenue.



“We are thrilled by the continued strength of iPhone, Mac and the App Store, which drove our best March quarter results ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re seeing a higher rate of people switching to iPhone than we’ve experienced in previous cycles, and we’re off to an exciting start to the June quarter with the launch of Apple Watch.”



During the quarter the tech-giant sold 61.2 million iPhones – to paint you a picture of how much that really is; Italy's population is roughly 60.7 million – representing 40 percent year over year growth.



iPads sales however declined yet again. The company sold 12.6 million iPads during the quarter, compared to 16.4 million in the same quarter the previous year.



Next up is the Mac. Apple sold 4.6 million Macs, representing 10 percent year over year growth.