Cisco triples workforce in Hungary

US-based network equipment giant Cisco Systems plans to triple the number of employees at its Hungarian unit during 2007.

The unit, which is located in Budapest, today operates with 50 employees. Studies shows big growth potential for internet-based home entertainment and this will require big investments in infrastructure. The unit could see annual revenue growth of as much as 50% over the next two or three years, local news service Világgazdaság reports.