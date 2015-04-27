© beaniebeagle dreamstime.com

Picosun ALD protects PCBs in space

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) equipment and solutions provider, Picosun Oy, is developing a novel, production-scale method for printed circuit board protection for various industrial customers.

The development is being carried out under a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA).



Reliability of electrical components is of vital importance in aerospace industries. Consumer products suffer as well from the degrading performance of control electronics, especially failures in the printed circuit boards housing the components.



Picosun's ALD technology offers protection of the PCBs with dense, tight, uniform, and conformal encapsulating coatings preventing the most typical performance-degrading phenomena, for example tin whiskering. The now developed protection method will find its applications not only in space, aviation, but in everyday items such as mobile phones, computers, cars, household machinery, and entertainment electronics.



"We at Picosun are excited to extend our ALD expertise to this important new application area. There is a huge demand for improved methods for PCB protection and the global market is enormous. Our industrial-scale P-series ALD systems are ideal for fast, reliable, and cost-efficient processing of even large PCB structures in optimized batch configuration, offering unparalleled competitive edge and added value to global PCB manufacturers," states Juhana Kostamo, Managing Director of Picosun.



The Picosun-ESA contract is a part of an activity funded by the ESA programmes European Component Initiative Phase 4 and Strategic Initiative.