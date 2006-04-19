Sanmina-SCI produces the<br>future´s WiMAX solutions

HULU today presented its flexible platform for WiMAX-based wireless broadband access, developed in cooperation with Teleca, an international IT services company.

Design for mass market production takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, in cooperation with Sanmina-SCI, a world leading Electronics Manufacturing Services company.



The rollout of wireless broadband networks based on WiMAX standards, often referred to as the next-generation wireless broadband, is accelerating in many places around the world. According to RNCOS Research, the market for WiMAX products will be worth around USD 3 billion, or SEK 20-25 billion, in 2009.



- HULU will provide leading datacom/telecom companies with consumer products for WiMAX wireless Internet access. HULU will be the first player in the world to initiate large-scale production of portable WiMAX consumer equipment, says Maurizio Hublitz, CTO and co-founder of HULU.



HULU is a Swedish company, founded in early 2005 by Patrick Lund and Maurizio Hublitz. Markus Andersson was recently hired as CEO. The company's ambition is to become a leader in WiMAX-based CPEs (Consumer Premises Equipment) on a global basis.



WiMAX is a standards-based wireless technology that allows users to connect to the Internet at faster speeds and from much longer ranges than current wireless technology allows. According to companies like Intel, Cisco, Microsoft and Siemens, the next-generation wireless technology will be based on WiMAX standards.



- During 2009, players like Intel anticipate there will be about 1 billion laptops with mini-PCI cards for WiMAX network access. When adding infrastructure and other equipment with WiMAX components the market potential is enormous, comments Maurizio Hublitz.



HULU expects to start selling their first WiMAX-based solution for fixed wireless broadband during the second quarter of 2006.



- Teleca's cooperation with HULU is an important step in our long-term strategy to develop platforms for coming wireless technologies, says Magnus Björkqvist, senior vice president at Teleca.