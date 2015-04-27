© ian poole dreamstime.com

Malcomtech merges with Seika Machinery

Effective April 1, 2015, Malcomtech International is a part of Seika Machinery, Inc. (SMI), based in Torrance, CA.

Malcomtech has been selling soldering process control devices for more than 25 years. The company’s location and staff will remain the same; however, Seika Machinery will take over the sales distribution and operations, and the facility will now operate under Seika Machinery, Inc., San Francisco Office.



“This merge is exciting for both parties as Tom Fujikawa had been looking for the right company to take over the business,” stated Michelle Ogihara, Seika Machinery’s Sales & Marketing Manager. “He feels very strongly that Seika will grow the lines that he has proudly represented and for which he has developed a strong clientele base. In turn, we are excited to acquire the rights to sell these very fine products which are unique and fit in perfectly with our current equipment offerings and provide our customers with a broader range of SMT and quality control solutions.”