© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Amphenol starts the year with a bang – and an acquisition

Amphenol started 2015 with a solid quarter; increasing both in sales and profit, as well as acquiring an ESA approved PCB manufacturer.

Sales for the first quarter of 2015 were USD 1.327 billion compared to USD 1.246 billion for the 2014 period.



“Sales growth was driven primarily by strength in the automotive, industrial, IT data com and mobile device markets. This growth was driven both organically and through the Company’s successful acquisition program partially offset by the negative impact of translation from a stronger dollar,” stated Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.



Gross profit for the period amounted to USD 424.6 million compared to USD 388.9 million for the same period last year.



Amphenol's first quarter 2015 operating income amounted to USD 260.2 million, up from USD 232.1 million for the same period 2014.



Net income for the first quarter of 2015 were USD 181.8 million, an increase compared to USD 159.8 million for the first quarter of 2014.



Amphenol has also continued to expand its growth opportunities and as part of this the company acquired Invotec Circuits Limited, a UK-based PCB manufacturer back in February 2015.



“The acquisition strengthens Amphenol’s global capabilities and product offering in the defence, industrial and aerospace industries. The electronics revolution continues to accelerate, with new applications and higher performance requirements driving increased demand for our high technology products across all of our end markets,” said R. Adam Norwitt.